Rising Musician, Tiara Gomes Graduates From Mele Craft Bootcamp to Featured Artist on New ‘Children of The Sea’ Album

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Tiara Gomes is bringing her skills she learned from Haku Collective’s Mele Craft Bootcamp into the recording studio with Kimie Miner on a new album, “Children of The Sea.”

Kimie Miner’s new album, “children of The Sea” is about to debut and it features some talented keiki and up and coming artists who were involved in Haku Collective’s Mele Craft Bootcamp.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned from being in the bootcamp, is knowing that there is no do’s and don’ts when it comes to your music, if you have fun when writing your song, your listener will feel that and relate to you on some level,” says Tiara Gomes, singer and songwriter.

At just 18 years old, Gomes has won a talent search contest to be featured on a song with Glenn Awong of Maoli. Something she feels solidified her decision to pursue a career in the music industry.

Gomes says, “I’ve always had a passion for music, because of the way it made me feel, I want my music to be an impact and really move people the same way I was moved, and not just be something with a good melody.”

One of the artists that has inspired and motivated Gomes is local musician, Paula Fuga who she sings alongside with on the new “Children of The Sea” album produced by the Haku Collective Team.

“The song I am featured on with Paula is called ‘Holo Kawa’a.’ The main mesa of the song is to encourage our listeners to persevere and pursue their goals, just like how our ancestors that paddled did,” says Gomes.

“Children of The Sea,” produced by the Haku Collective team is set to debut December 4 on all streaming platforms.