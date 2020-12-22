Remedy Vibes Captures Positive Attention Statewide Through New Single

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local music band, Remedy Vibes brings the entertainment to reggae enthusiasts through original music.

Remedy Vibes is a reggae-pop band, based out of Waimanalo, Hawaii. Since coming on the scene in 2014, Remedy Vibes has performed statewide and released singles making a name for themselves in the local music industry.

“We’ve accomplished a lot as a band. We’ve been on Brown Bags to Stardom, released our first single, entitled ‘Free Fallin’ and have played at multiple venues and events statewide,” says Wil Paul, Lead Singer.

Not only has the band been heavily involved in the local music scene, Remedy Vibes has been lending their talents to local non-profit organizations.

Paul says, “My younger brother has autism, and that motivated us to partner up with Special Olympics Hawaii. We recently released some merchandise, and a portion of each sale goes to Special Olympics Hawaii so that they can continue their efforts to support our community.”

Those looking to support Remedy Vibes and their collaboration with Special Olympics Hawaii can do so by logging on to the band’s official website.

WEBSITE:

www.TheRemedyVibes.com

Social Media Handle:

@RemedyVibes