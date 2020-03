The Polyfest gets underway tonight with a big concert at Surfer Bar on the North Shore of Oahu. Katchafire will be the featured band tonight. The tour then hits Kauai on Thursday at the Kuhio Lounge at the Hilton Garden Inn. Then, the tour heads from Kauai to Hilo on Friday where Spawn-Breezie Maoli and Wawa join in the fun.

The grand finale happens on Oahu at the Bishop Museum!

Get your tickets at www.hifinest.com