Monday Blues with Ron Artis II

Honolulu (KHON2) – Ron Artis II is ready to bring his smooth sound and full band to Blue Note Hawaii for two shows Friday March 19.

Ron is thrilled to be home in Hawaii and to have a chance to play at Blue Note with his band for Aloha Friday shows at 6 and 8:30pm. He loves the intimate environment and interaction with fans.

The talented singer/songwriter gave Living808 a preview of his show, with 2 performances of original music from the lanai of his room at Outrigger Waikiki.

