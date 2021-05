Singer and songwriter Johnny Helm is playing the Blue Note Waikiki this Friday night for two shows at 6:30pm and 9pm, but he won’t be alone.

He’ll be joined by legend John Cruz and Nic Kalei for a night of fun. Johnny has been perfecting his music thru the pandemic via live streams but now he is excited to take the show to the blue note.

For tickets visit http://bluenotehawaii.com

Johnny Helm

Blue Note Hawaii

6:30pm and 9pm

@johnnyhelmmusic