Monday Blues: Jake Shimabukuro

Ukulele Master Jake Shimabukuro will be playing 4 shows at Blue note Waikiki this Friday and Saturday, April 2nd and April 3rd. Jake loves how intimate and safe the Blue Note is and it truly has become a place to showcase local talent of so many different kinds. From the local comedy showcase to top singers and musicians.

4 shows for the 4 string instrument virtuoso both nights at 6pm and 830pm. The world renown artist can also be heard live via livestream on Saturday. For more information and to buy tickets to see Jake live or online, visit http://bluenotehawaii.com