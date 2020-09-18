Mikey Talks to Maile About Being Involved in This Weekend’s ‘Mele in Hawaii’ Virtual Concert

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Maile is joining the star-studded lineup as a performer in this weekend’s Mele in Hawaii live-stream concert.

Known for her catchy tunes and fun personality, Maile has been focused on her music allowing her to collaborate with other local artists.

“Since we last talked, I’ve been writing some new music, and have been collaborating with my brothers in the studio. I actually am featured in Fia’s new music video, ‘Morning Time,'” says, singer and songwriter, Maile.

In addition to working with Fia, Maile has been working with Kimie Miner and the Haku collective team as a performer in an upcoming live-stream of “Mele in Hawaii.”

Maile says, “I have been a fan of Mele in Hawaii since it started a few months ago. I can’t wait to sing along with my brothers, because we have some amazing new music that we are going to talk about.”

Since the stay-at-home order, Haku Collective has worked with Kolohe Kai, Anuhea and Keilana Mokulehua, hosting virtual concerts to support local artists due to the loss of live performance gigs.

The “Mele in Hawaii” virtual concert will stream Saturday, September 19, at 4:00PM (HST).

