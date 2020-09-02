Mikey Talks to Kala’e Parish About His New Single, “After the Noon”

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Kala’e Parish is venturing into a new genre of music as he brings the soulful and relaxing vibes with his newest single, “After The Noon.”

Since the stay-at-home-order has been put into effect, Kala’e Parish has devoted his time to the studio, creating new songs for his fans to unwind to during the pandemic.

“I’m trying to keep busy, and keep the music alive going during this time, through this craziness,” says Kala’e Parish, singer and songwriter.

Known for his country songs with a mix of island infusion, Kala’e is inspired to take his musical abilities to new heights,allowing him to break out of his comfort zone.

Parish says, “I was trying to get creative with my music and bring it back to that feel-good sound that we all grew up listening to, similar to Kalapana.”

“After the Noon” is available on all streaming platforms.

Social Media:

Instagram @KalaeMusic