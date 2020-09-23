Mikey Monis Meets Up and Coming Recording Artist, Chauncy Bermodez

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local recording artist, Chauncy Bermodez brings the fun reggae music to Living808 in another edition of Tuesday Tunes.

After working with some of the biggest names in Hawaiian music, local recording artist Chauncy Bermodez steps out into the spotlight as a solo musician.

“I’ve been in the music industry for 20 years, working with a lot of local bands. Just recently I decided I wanted to focus on writing my own music,” says singer and songwriter, Chauncy Bermodez.

Recently, Bermodez worked with local band, Kapena on his newest single, “This Place I Call Home.”

Bermodez says, “What started off as just a kanikapla session, turned into a song. The inspiration behind it is Hawaii in general. Every Time I step out and look at what we have, I am so amazed with God’s beauty. We truly live in paradise.

“This Place I Call Home” is available on streaming platforms.

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

Instagram: @CKBMusic