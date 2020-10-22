Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro Celebrate Local Music in This Week’s Hawaii’s Top 10

Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro have your favorite local songs all in one place, every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kaito Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.

10. OMW- Likkle Jordee, Ana Vee

9. Bonfire – Hirie

8. Things You can’t control – Soja



7. When the Rain Falls – Kolohe Kai



6. Ready and Willing – Anuhea

5. Ain’t no love like – JBoog



4. My Reason – Maoli



3. Happy Pill – Common Kings



2. catching lightning- Kolohe Kai



1. Morning Time – Fia