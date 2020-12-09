Mikey and Kristy Highlight Local Songs In Another Edition of Hawaii’s Top 10

Honolulu (KHON2) – Let the countdown begin! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro are back with all your favorite local artists. Dance and sing along every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Join in the fun as Mikey and Kristy bring this weekly music report that showcases the 10 most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. Whether you are strumming on your heartstrings with Kolohe Kai or hanging out with the local boys with Jasmin Nicole, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have these catchy tunes in your head all day long!



Hawaii’s Top 10:

10. THINGS YOU CAN’T CONTROL – SOJA AND TREVOR YOUNG



9. Ain’t No Love Like – JBoog

Instagram: @JBoogMusic

8. OMW- Jordee ft. Ana Vee

Instagram: @LikkleJordee @LoveAnaVee



7. Queen Majesty – Common Kings

6. Bonfire – Hirie

Instagram: @HirieMusic

5. Golden – Maoli

Instagram: @MaoliMusic

4. Morning Time – Fia

Instagram: @TheArtistFia

3. Happy Pill – Common Kings

Instagram: @CommonKings

2. My Reason – Maoli

Instagram: @MaoliMusic



1. Catching Lightning- Kolohe Kai

Instagram: @KoloheKai