Mikey and Kristy Celebrate the Top 10 Songs of The Year With Local Artists

Honolulu (KHON2) – Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro are back with all your favorite local artists with 10 of Hawaii’s most requested songs. Dance and sing along every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Join in the fun as Mikey and Kristy bring this weekly music report that showcases the 10 most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. Whether you are strumming on your heartstrings with Kolohe Kai or hanging out with the local boys with Jasmin Nicole, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have these catchy tunes in your head all day long!

Hawaii’s Top 10:

10. SLOW DOWN – SKIP MARLEY FT. HER

9. MY HAWAII – THE GREEN

8. ISLAND KING – TENELLE

7. ROSATINA – JASMIN NICOLE

6. ROOTS GIRL – ELI MAC

5. BONFIRE – HIRIE

4. SPEECHLESS – KOLOHE KAI

3. MORNING TIME – FIA

2. YOUR LOVIN IS ENOUGH – PANA FT. LIKKLE JORDEE

1. MAOLI – MY REASON