Mikey and Kristy Celebrate The Holidays With 10 of Hawaii’s Local Musicians

Honolulu (KHON2) – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro are back with all your favorite local artists. Dance and sing along every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Join in the fun as Mikey and Kristy bring this weekly music report that showcases the 10 most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. Whether you are strumming on your heartstrings with Kolohe Kai or hanging out with the local boys with Jasmin Nicole, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have these catchy tunes in your head all day long!

10. CHRISTMAS LU’AU – PAULA FUGA AND KIMIE MINER

MP3: https://youtu.be/b3GurAi53IE



9. THE UKULELE CHRISTMAS SONG – ANUHEA



8. HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS – Josh Tatofi



7. O HOLY NIGHT – Willie K



6. THE 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS – NA LEO PILIMIHANA





5. C-H-R-I-S-T-M-A-S – KAPENA



4. WINTER WONDERLAND – KA’AU CRATER BOYS



3. CHRISTMAS DAY – KAWAO



2. BLUE CHRISTMAS – ROBI KAHAKALAU



1. ROCKIN AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE – KEAHIWAI