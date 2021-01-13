Mikey and Kristy Celebrate Local Music With A Throwback Hawaii’s Top 10

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are dancing in Hawai’i, or dancing in another state, local music will get you in the island mood wherever you are! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro celebrate local music with Coors Light in another edition of Hawaii’s Top 10, featuring cameos from Living808 viewers.

Ever Wednesday, Hawaii’s Top 10 celebrates the most requested songs, voted by the listeners of Island 98.5. From dancing with Kimie Miner, to singing along with Maoli, this weekly music report will have these songs stuck in your head all day.

Hawaii’s Top 10:

10. LOVE YOU DOWN – POHAKU

9. NOTICE – NORTH KINGDOM

8. WIFEY – VICTOR J SEFO

7. GOLDEN – MAOLI

6. COOL AND EASY – SAMMY JOHNSON

5. IM WITH YOU AGAIN – HIRIE

4. LOVE ME – FIA

3. MY REASON – MAOLI

2. CATCHING LIGHTNING – KOLOHE KAI – https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=kolohe+kai+catching+lightning

1. HAPPY PILL – COMMON KINGS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQLGGSyxTrY