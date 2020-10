Mikey And Kristy Celebrate Local Music With A Special Throwback Edition of Hawaii’s Top 10!

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are dancing in Hawai’i, or dancing in another state, local music will get you in the island mood wherever you are! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro celebrate local music with a special throwback edition of Hawaii’s Top 10, featuring cameos from Living808 viewers.

Ever Wednesday, Hawaii’s Top 10 celebrates the most requested songs, voted by the listeners of Island 98.5. From dancing with Kimie Miner, to singing along with Maoli, this weekly music report will have these songs stuck in your head all day.

10. REGGAE TRAIN BY KAPENA

INSTAGRAM: @KAPENAMUSIC

MUSIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTOJHgOfjGw

9. LOCAL GIRL BY KEAHIWAI

MUSIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IG6PWcjLfKw&list=RDIG6PWcjLfKw&start_radio=1

8. CHERRY BOMB BY NUFF SEDD

INSTAGRAM: @NUFFSEDDHAWAIIMUSIC

MUSIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3s4ULJtRlw

7. OLD FASHION TOUCH BY OPIHI PICKERS

INSTAGRAM: @OPIHIPICKERS

MUSIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXewtL_kX4k

6. TAKE YOU FOR A RIDE BY KOAUKA

MUSIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23AmDB8qaE0

5. WESTSIDE PRIDE BY BABA B

MUSIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=onnL1sdxWcY

4. SWEET REGGAE WOMAN BY THE MANA’O COMPANY

MUSIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ch2DUSuuU3Y

3. COOL OPERATOR BY THREE PLUS

INSTAGRAM: @THREEPLUSHAWAII

MUSIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LiOC57cFs1Y

2. FISH AND POI BY SEAN NA’AUAO

INSTAGRAM: @NAAUAOMUSIC

MUSIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPTrl0At9NU

1. GUAVA JELLY BY KA’AU CRATER BOYS

MUSIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99sPvjG6YM8&t=115s