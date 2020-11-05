Mikey and Kristy Celebrate Local Music in Another Edition of Hawaii’s Top 10

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are dancing in Hawai’i, or dancing in another state, local music will get you in the island feels wherever you are! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro countdown the top most requested songs, every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Each week Hawaii’s Top 10 celebrates the most requested songs, voted by the listeners of Island 98.5. From dancing with Kimie Miner, to singing along with Maoli, this weekly music report will have these songs stuck in your head all day.

10. NO STOPPING US – KELANDY

9. SITTIN I & I – BY WALT

8. Queen Majesty – Common Kings

7. UTU BANG BANG – KA’IKENA SCANLAN

6. WIFEY BY VICTOR SEFO

5. Kolohe Kai – Catching Lightning

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DjwVBUAHTdM&list=OLAK5uy_ kD3L2HIs44VTOgOQCDIYlffs7gS1cozyY

4. Fia – Morning Time

3. Banana – Conkarah (Feat. Shaggy)

2. Your lovin is enough – Pana ft. Likkle Jordee

1. Mercy – Maoli