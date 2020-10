Mikey and Kristy celebrate Halloween with a Special Throwback Edition of Hawaii’s Top 10

Honolulu (KHON2) – Get off your couch, and start dancing! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro countdown the top most requested songs, every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Each week Hawaii’s Top 10 celebrates the most requested songs, voted by the listeners of Island 98.5. From dancing with Kimie Miner, to singing along with Maoli, this weekly music report will have these songs stuck in your head all day.



Hawaii’s Top 10:



10. OVER – KEAHIWAI

9. MENEHUNE BEACH BUM BOOGIE- IMUA

8. WHEN I THINK ABOUT YOU – HO’ONUA

7. RHYTHM OF THE OCEAN – HAWAIIAN STYLE BAND

6. LOCAL BOYS – NA LEO PILIMEHANA



5. DROP BABY DROP – THE MANA’O COMPANY



4. BIG BOY IN LOVE – BABA B



3. SHES MUSIC TO ME – EKOLU



2. BROWN EYED GIRL – KA’AU CRATER BOYS

1. SWEET LADY OF WAIAHOLE – BRUDDAH WALTAH