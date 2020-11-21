Mele In Hawaii Returns to Live Stream With Star-Studded Lineup

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s longest running virtual concert is back with Na Hoku Hanohano award winners showing support for local musicians and businesses.

The Haku Collective team has been supporting local musicians since the start of the stay at home order and this week they are bringing the entertainment back to live streams while supporting small businesses from around the state.

“Mele in Hawaii is a chance to learn about local musicians on an intimate level. I love working with the Haku Collective team and everyone involved in the show, because it shows our community how all of us musicians are connected and how we all play a role in each others’ musical journey,” says Izik, singer and songwriter.

With the challenges of keeping local businesses up and running, the musicians involved in Novembers’ Mele in Hawaii concert will be showcasing and donating some of the proceeds raised to local businesses.

Izik says, “Tomorrow’s theme is all about supporting Hawaii businesses in collaboration with fellow local Na Hoku Hanohano award winners. Any chance or platform that we can get to highlight these businesses is awesome, and a great way to come together as a community.”

Mele in Hawaii will be live streaming on all of their respected social media accounts on Saturday, November 21 at 4:00PM (HST).



Website:www.HakuHawaii.com

Social Media Accounts:Instagram: @HakuCollective