Mele In Hawaii Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Grammy Nominated Lineup

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s longest running virtual concert is marking its one year anniversary this Saturday with local artists who have been recognized by the Recording Academy.

Hosted by local record label, Haku Collective, ‘Mele in Hawaii’ is Hawaii’s first multi- home, live-streaming series since the stay-at-home pandemic mandate of March 2020. The virtual concerts have brought entertainment to many across the world while supporting local musicians who have been affected by the covid-19 pandemic.

“We created this series to celebrate music from Hawai’i with a global audience while supporting the many entertainers who lost all work due to the pandemic. The series connects our artists with their fans in an unprecedented authentic and personal way,” says Kimie Miner, Artist, Grammy-nominated Producer, Co-Founder & CEO of Haku Collective.

With 19 live-streams, and 50 of Hawaii’s artists supported, Mele in Hawaii is celebrating its one year anniversary with Grammy nominated musicians from Hawaii.

Miner says, “We’ve got current nominees Nā Wai ‘Ēha from Maui, Na Hoa, two-time Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a, and myself as the host. It’s going to be amazing, we’ll talk a little bit about each of our unique Grammy experiences – from being there in New York City and Los Angeles to experiencing it virtually.”

In addition to celebrating Grammy-nominated artists, Haku Collective supports up and coming musicians to kick off the concert in their “Artists To Watch” spotlight.

“It’s going to be great. We’ve got my 11 year old nephew Kaipo’i in our Artists to Watch opening as the show begins. He was recently featured on our latest album, ‘Children of the Sea Na Kama Kai,”’ says Miner.

Mele In Hawaii will be available to live-stream Saturday, March 20 at 4PM HST.

