Maila Gibson Invites Fans to Attend her Virtual Concert

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Maila Gibson is hosting her very own virtual concert in partnership with Propeller USA.

Since the stay-at-home order, Maila Gibson has used this time to work on her music, preparing her for upcoming gigs.

“I just try to stay fresh and on my game. In a way, quarantine was the best thing for me as a musician, because I was able to rest my voice when I wanted to,” says Maila Gibson, musician.

Although Gibson has lost gigs due to the pandemic, she was able to rely on her real estate job, something she feels she was blessed to have in a hard time.

Gibson says, “I’ve been able to focus on being a realtor, I have been doing this for a few years now, and I am happy that I have something steady to fall on, when I am not performing.”

As the stay at home order slowly lifts, Gibson is returning to the stage virtually with the help of local media company, Propeller USA.

“I think music heals, and with a lot of people still at home, virtual concerts like mine can be used as a way to escape their troubles, even if it’s just for an hour,” says Gibson.

Fans of Maila Gibson will be able to stream her concert via her Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook as well as Propeller USA’s Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook on May 5th at 7PM HST.

INSTAGRAM:

@MailaGibson

@PropellerUSA