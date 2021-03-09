Local Organization Spreads The Aloha Spirit Through Hawaiian Music

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local organization, Ukulele Project Hawaii is spreading the “Aloha Spirit” world wide through ukulele lessons, and community outreach.

Ukulele Project Hawaii has given the opportunity to many worldwide to feel the “Aloha Spirit” through the sounds of the ukulele, allowing those to learn more about the Hawaiian culture and it’s music.

“My goal with the Ukulele Project Hawaii is to allow our keiki to have opportunities like I’ve had. For me, it took wooden musical instruments with 4 strings to do that for me, what’s to say it couldn’t help out a young little boy or girl too,” says Larry Santos, CEO of Ukulele Project Hawaii.

Santos has been giving ukulele to kids around the state who have not had the opportunity to play the musical instrument, let alone learn about its history. Something he says is rewarding, once they know more about the ukulele.

Santos says, “It’s amazing to see where these Keiki take what they have learned from our lessons into their professional career. Some are out pursuing a career and honing in on their craft, while others are giving back and teaching their own students. Whatever path they choose, the culture of Hawaii is alive and spreading through the music of Ukulele.”

With their mission to educate the world about the ukulele, Santos and his team have taught free lessons to the Hawaiian community, something that did not stop them amidst the Covid pandemic.

“All of our lessons have been moved from in person classes, to online classes across our social media accounts, which makes it easy for us to interact with our students. We teach everything from your basic skills, and if people want to continue to play, we teach them some advanced chords as well,” says Santos.

Ukulele Project Hawaii is now accepting applicants and hosting online classes via their social media accounts and official website.

Website:

www.Ukuleleprojecthawaii.com

Social Media Handles:

@ukulele_proj_hi