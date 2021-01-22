Local Musician Uses His Platform to Remind Hawaii Residents The Importance of Ocean Care

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Tavana is merging his love for music and the ocean together in a new single, reminding locals to care for Hawaii beaches.

Inspired by Tavana’s former manager, Al Smith’s passion for beach cleanup, the local musician felt motivated to write a piece highlighting the plastic issue in Hawaii, entitled “Plastic Island.”

“My goal in writing the song was to unite listeners in the realization of how serious the plastic pollution issue is not only in Hawaii but throughout the world,” says Tavana, singer and songwriter.

The creative process for the single, extended beyond the recording studio and onto the screen with its coinciding music video.

Tavana says, “My vision for “Plastic Island” was to create a stop-motion animated film in which objects are physically moved in small increments and captured one frame at a time. I partnered with Hawaii-based collective Three Tree Creative and multi-dimensional artist, Charles-Antoine Vallieres. The organic partnership between all creative parties resulted in a revolutionary music video aimed at bringing awareness to the global issue of plastic pollution.”

The stop motion video features unaltered plastic pieces collected from local beaches throughout Hawaii. The visuals in Tavanas music video provides a gateway for people who wouldn’t initially be connected to plastic pollution to get a better understanding about this issue.

“The hope is that this song and music video will have an influence on companies big and small and encourage them to look into implementing more sustainable items and packaging in order to work together in pushing the world toward a more sustainable way of life,” says Tavana.

“Plastic Life” is available on all streaming platforms, and the music video to be streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

