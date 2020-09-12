Local Musician Supports Local Business Through Virtual Concerts

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Keilana Mokulehua brings the tunes to your home via virtual concerts to help raise money for businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the past few months Keilana Mokuleha has been dedicated to perfecting her craft in music, and keeping us entertained during the stay-at-home order through her virtual concerts, viewable on her social media accounts.

“I have been collaborating with local businesses and artists, as well putting on the finishing touches on my upcoming album,” says Keilana Mokulehua, singer and songwriter.

From Disney nights to throwback Thursday nights, Mokulehua is no stranger to theming her virtual performances, something she says has helped her connect with her fans.

“Since March, my audience has been growing, and I’ve been loving all the interactions I’ve been doing with them,” says Mokulehua.

As of August 27th, the second stay-at-home order has been put into effect in Hawai’i, inspiring Mokulehua to lend her talent to small businesses relying on income to stay afloat.

Mokulehua says, “A lot of these businesses has really supported me throughout my music career, and now I want to return the favor and give back to the community.”

No stranger to the world of virtual concerts, the 27-year old singer started creating live stream performances, via her Instagram to help raise money for these businesses in need.

“I put out a flyer on my Instagram, asking businesses if they wanted to collaborate. I would dedicate my time and my sets and donate the proceeds to help the businesses that helped me,” says Mokulehua.

You can watch Keilana’s live stream performances, every weekend via her Instagram.

Instagram: @KeilanaMusic