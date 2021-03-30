Local Musician, Moni Drops New Single ‘Drifting’

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Moni is turning up the airwaves with her newest single, “Drifting.”

Moni has been honing in on her craft as a musician from a young age, as she gives credit to her father for helping her find her “voice.”

“My dad was actually a musician, and growing up, I followed him wherever he went to perform and that’s how I fell in love with music. It wasn’t until a few years ago I started to take playing professionally seriously,” says Moni, singer and songwriter.

While most musicians draw inspiration from relationships, Moni feels that she can relate to others, out there, specifically those with families.

Moni says, “My family is my inspiration. I like to sing about my everyday life or tribulations and turn that into music. I’m a mom and I want to be able to reflect the struggles and triumphs us moms go through.”

No stranger to the local music industry, Moni has released her newest single, “Drifting,” in which she worked with local music producer, Kapena De Lima.

“Drifting is about my love for the ocean, and how much the ocean heals us mentally and physically. It’s a place my family and I always go to, and whenever we are there, we just embrace each other’s presence. It’s really our happy place,” says Moni.

Drifting is now available on all streaming platforms.

Social Media Handle:

Instagram: @MoniTheMusicMaker