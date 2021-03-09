Local Musician, Maile Brings the Music into Homes With Upcoming Virtual Concert

Honolulu (KHON2) – Singer and songwriter, Maile is bringing home the music to many across the Hawaiian Islands as part of a new virtual concert series.

Local musician Maile has been using the stay-at-home order wisely, as she is writing new music and getting ready for her live concert debuting on social media.

“I have been using this time to write new music, and record in the studio. Even though everything had to be on hold It’s a blessing that the pandemic happened because it forced me to create new music, and practice so that when the time comes to perform, I’ll be at my best,” says Maile, singer and songwriter.

Local production company Propeller USA has been working closely with Nesian Movement Group to host “mid-week concert series” as a way to entertain and uplift people during the pandemic.

Maile says, “In addition to the awesome music people will jam out to at my concert, we are also partnering up with the Domestic Violence Action Center to help spotlight how they are helping Hawaii’s community deal with Domestic Violence. As a musician, I’m using my voice and music to send a healing message.’

Maile feels music heals in multiple ways, especially for those who have been affected by the covid pandemic.

“I think it’s important to have these virtual concerts. For some, they deal with the depression and the reality of staying at home, or even losing their jobs because of the pandemic. It’s my responsibility as an entertainer to uplift everyone with the talent that God gave me, which is through music,” says Maile.

Viewers can watch Maile Perform Wednesday, March 10 at 7PM HST on her social media.

Social Media Handle:

Propeller USA: @ProperllerUSA

Maile: @MaileSoul