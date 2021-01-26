Local Musician Kala’e Parish Debuts First Album

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Kala’e Parish drops first album, since newest single.

Waimea singer and songwriter, Kala’e Parish compiles his collection of recent releases, including brand new music on his highly anticipated debut album, ‘Where I Reside.’

“The album is a a collection of songs that I wrote for and about my other half, as well as songs for the beautiful islands of Hawai’i. I’m a country boy, and I really wanted to bring my love for the country, as well as the relaxing vibes of Hawaii’s country side to the listeners through my music,” says Kala’e Parish, musician.

The road to getting the album done was not easy, like many musicians, Parish experienced some obstacles, a challenge he overcame easily.

Parish says, “The hardest part would probably have to be getting my ideas out of my head to the paper. As a musician I can hear and produce it in my thoughts, but when it comes to actually laying it down, I get writer’s block. But once you accomplish that block, everything just flows and you get excited about the project.”

‘Where I Reside’ is available to stream on all streaming platforms.

Social Media Handle:

Instagram: @KalaeMusic