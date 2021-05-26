Local Musician, Ka’imi Hanano’eau Gets Recognized For Recent Album

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Musician, Ka’imi Hanano’eau is getting recognition for his latest album which infuses rock and traditional Hawaiian music.

Known for his infusion with rock and island music, local singer and songwriter, Ka’imi Hanano’eau has been receiving positive feedback from the local music industry, with the debut of his latest album.

“I wanted to give people some classic covers with that island feel. Mind you, the majority of the songs are rock songs. It’s another spin on the coined phrase “Island Rock with an Edge.” I wanted to take it a step further and include a few traditional Hawaiian favorites. Pua Hone, Noho Pai Pai, and Ka Uluwehi O Ke Kai are a few Hawaiian Mele that I perform live. Well, I decided to spice them up a bit. What gives it the island feel is the electric guitar solos and the metal percussion patterns, but I still tried to keep the classic vocal delivery of Hawaiian mele,” says Ka’imi Hanano’eau, Singer and Songwriter.

With a Na Hoku Hanohano nomination for latest album, Hanano’eau has released a music video for one of his songs, Pua Hone.

Hanano’eau says, “The music video was inspired by a thought of unification, acceptance, and an extension of Hawaiian music diversity. A thought that kupuna will accept this modern version of a mele if they saw another kupuna dancing to it. Hence, I showcase an inspirational hula dancer and a hidden treasure of Hawai’i. She has been dancing professionally for about 50 years. A product and extension of the strict and desired kumu of that time, Bella Richards from Kailua, O’ahu.”

Pohaku Motu and Pua Hone is now available to stream on all digital platforms.

