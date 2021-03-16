Local Musician, Fia Celebrates Newest Single With Virtual Concert

Honolulu (KHON2) – Singer and songwriter, Fia just released his latest single, “Games,” in which he will perform at his next virtual concert.

Since the stay-at-home order, local singer and songwriter, Fia has been hard at work writing new music, and recording new singles, a time he feels is needed in order to bring his best performance back to the stage.

“I have been busy writing new music, as well as recording in the studio with my producers Leslie and Pana. I also have been working with my team to put together some amazing up and coming performances, including this virtual concert happening tomorrow,” says Fia, singer and songwriter.

With all the hard work in and out of the studio, Fia is partnering up with local media company Propeller USA to bring a virtual concert to his followers Wednesday, March 17 on social media.

Fia says, “My performance with Propeller USA is going to be epic! They are a talented media team that have been putting on live performances with musicians since the start of 2021. We partnered up with them to bring a virtual concert to my fans, to help them get over the hump of the week. I’ll be performing some covers, as well as some of my original music, and this is all to help raise money to support DVAC.”

Known for hosting unforgettable performances, Fia will be singing some original songs, and covers at his upcoming virtual concert with Propeller USA, including his latest single, “Games.”

“My latest single, ‘Games’ was written by my good friend, Freddy Leon, the song basically talks about being vulnerable to the one that you love, and to stop playing mind games, if that is the person you want to spend your life with,” says Fia.

Viewers can watch Fia Perform “Games” and more, Wednesday, March 17 at 7PM HST on his social media account.

Social Media Handle:

Propeller USA: @ProperllerUSA

Fia: @TheArtistFia