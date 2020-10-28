Local Musician, Evan Khay Works on Original Music With Netflix

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaiian singer and songwriter, Evan Khay is recognized by worldwide streaming platform, Netflix for his original music.

With four singles and two albums released, local musician Evan Khay is adding another accomplishment to his discography with the release of an original song, picked up by Netflix.

“I had the pleasure of co-writing a song titled ‘On The Brink’ with two amazing musicians from LA. The song is an original piece made for a film titled ‘A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting,’ which is now streaming on Netflix,” says Evan Khay, Singer and Songwriter.

The film, which is based on the best-selling children’s book, follows the adventure of a babysitter whose mission is to rescue the child she is babysitting from the boogeyman.

Khay says, “What’s cool about our song is that we wrote and produced it in a way that is appealing to all audiences, not just children.”