Kimie, Anuhea, Hirie & Tannya Team Up for Mele in the Hale Mother’s Day Special

Honolulu (KHON2) – Beloved artists Kimie Miner, Anuhea, and Hirie will bring you great music and giveaways for a special Mother’s Day edition of Mele in the Hale on Saturday, May 9th.

Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin will host the online concert from her hale with a tribute to Moms. It’s the eighth episode of the weekly series Mele in the Hale, which was started by Haku Collective, as a way to spread joy during the quarantine with QuaranTUNES that allows fans to give “virtual tips” to artists who lost money from canceled gigs.

In addition to the chance to hear live music from top artists and chat with them online, some of the participants’ favorite local brands have pitched in with giveaways for fans.

This Saturday, fans can tune in and enter for prizes including 14K Gold Monstera earrings from Maui Divers, a $150 gift certificate to Shopyireh.com, a pair of sunglasses from Mohala Eyewear, a Noho Home Throw, Kaimade mommy bundle, and a Hirie mercy bundle.

Just be sure to enter and watch Saturday to win. Must be watching to claim your prize.

To enter, visit hakuhawaii.com/giveaways

Join the fun Saturday, May 9th at 4pm, streaming live @hakucollective and on youtube.

KHON & Living808 will also cross post Mele in the Hale on our social media channels.