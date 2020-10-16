Keilana Mokulehua Shines Bright in New Single Dedicated to Hawaii’s LGBTQIA Community

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Keilana Mokulehua lends her musical talent to the Hawaii LGBTQIA community with her new single, “Shaka and Shine.”

On Thursday, October 15, KHON2 hosted its first-ever virtual pride event in collaboration with the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation. The one-hour special included stories from members of the LGBTQIA community, a tiny float parade, and the premiere of “Shaka and Shine,” a song dedicated to Hawaii’s LGBTQIA community, written by local musician, Keilana Mokulehua.

“Back in March, Mikey reached out to me asking if I would like to work with the Hawaii LGBT legacy foundation as they put together a 30-minute video that would be showcased in the 2020 global pride event,” says Keilana Mokulehua, singer and songwriter. “The project was to help assist them with a song that was written for global pride, they just needed me to come in and put my own spin on it.”

“Shaka and Shine” was well-received by millions from around the world, that the Hawaii LGBT legacy Foundation decided to create a music video and premiere it within KHON2’s virtual pride event, as a way to extend it’s love to Hawaii’s LGBTQIA community.

Mokulehua says, “I have a lot of friends in the community, so it was only right that I perform a song that show them how much they are loved, and welcomed by many. It’s a reminder for them to always shine and be their true authentic self.”

Viewers can watch Shaka and Shine in the rebroadcast of the 2020 virtual Honolulu Pride this weekend on October 16th at 8:00 pm. KHII on October 17th at 6:30 pm, and KHON2 on October 18th at 7:00 pm. The program will also be live-streamed on KHON2.com, KHON’s Facebook, and KHON’s YouTube.

Website:

www.HawaiiLGBTLegacyFoundation.com