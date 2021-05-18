Keilana Mokulehua Celebrates First Album With 4 Nominations At This Year’s Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Keilana Mokulehua is celebrating the accomplishments of her debut album by being recognized for 4 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.

Since the stay at home order, Keilana Mokulehua has been using her time to create new music independently and in collaboration with other local musicians.

“I have been collaborating with local artists like Paula Fuga, Justin Young, and more. I also have been back to live gigs around town. It feels so good to have an in-person audience, rather than seeing them through a screen,” says Keilana Mokulehua, Singer and Songwriter.

It’s almost been a year since the debut of her first studio album, and Mokulehua has been receiving positive attention from the Hawaii music industry, and her followers.

Mokulehua says, “My fans have been amazing with the debut of my album. Mainly because my album talks about my experience with dealing with grief, which everyone can relate to. My fans and followers in general have been supportive with everything that I do. They even follow me to my gigs, which I am very flattered.”

As Mokulehua’s fans have supported her throughout her career, her latest album has also been getting support from those in the local music industry, nominating her for four Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.

“If you were to tell me that I would have a Hoku-nominated album a year ago, I wouldn’t believe you, just because of the state of “lost” the whole world was in. To be able to work and talk music with people I have looked up to my whole life, and for them to tell me how well I’m doing is very surreal,” says Mokulehua.

Keilana’s debut album, “I Am” is available to stream on all streaming platforms.

WEBSITE:

www.KeilanaMusic.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram @KEILANAMUSIC