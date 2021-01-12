Jonah Davis Spreads the Knowledge of Hawaiian Music Through Virtual Ukulele Classes

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Jonah Davis is taking a step back from the spotlight to teach students from around the world the art of Ukulele playing.

Known to be a part of the hit band, Kaena, Jonah Davis shares his knowledge and love for music by opening up a virtual ukulele class, offered to many around the world.

“When I was performing, I always wrote songs with the intention of making music that was right and meaningful to the people of Hawaii. It wasn’t until a few years ago, when i decided to take a step back, and teach ukulele lessons out of the Na Maka O Pu’uwai Aloha performing studios,” says Jonah Davis, Singer/Songwriter, Ukulele Instructor.

Since the stay-at-home order, Davis has had to adjust his work load, bringing his classes home with him. Now offering classes via social media, Davis has garnered the attention of many, beyond the residents of Hawaii.

Davis says, “It’s crazy to see I have people tuning in from different parts of the world. I have people hitting me up from Malaysia, Afghanistan and Asia, just to name a few. However, I think the most rewarding part is knowing that these people from across the world want to know more about the Hawaiian culture and our music.”

Virtual classes are held twice, every Thursday on Davis’ website with a reservation.

WEBSITE:

www.JonahDavis.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

IG: @Jonezu