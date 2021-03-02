Johnny Suite Returns to the Stage With A Virtual Performance

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Johnny Suite is bringing the jams to social media with a virtual concert the whole family can enjoy.

Since his last performance at Hawaiian Brian’s, Johnny Suite has been busy in and out of the recording studio working on new material for his fans to enjoy.

“I have been busy writing new music, as well as recording in the studio with my producers Leslie and Pana. I want to get back on the stage, so I have to be ready to jump on whenever the opportunity comes around, especially if I have new music,” says Johnny Suite, singer and songwriter.

With limited restrictions for concert goers, Suite and his team have decided to partner up with a local videography team, Propeller USA, to bring the concert to his fans via social media.

Suite says, “My performance with Propeller USA is going to be epic! They are a talented media team that have been putting on live performances with musicians since the start of 2021. We partnered up with them to bring a virtual concert to my fans, to help them get over the hump of the week. I’ll be performing some covers, as well as some of my original music.”

With a lot of pressure happening for most people due to the pandemic, Suite feels that musical performances are much needed to help uplift spirits.

“Music heals, and we need something positive during these uncertain times. If people get lost in the music and enjoy some fun performances for an hour, that’s one hour out of their day, where they don’t have to worry, but just have a good time,” says Suite.

Fans can tune into Suite’s virtual concert Wednesday, March 3 at 7PM HST.

Social Media Handle:

Propeller USA: @ProperllerUSA

Johnny Suite: @Johnny.Suite