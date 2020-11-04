Johnny Suite Hits the Stage for the First Time in Months With New Music

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Johnny Suite brings the jams to the stage, as he celebrates new music with a concert that has been months in the making. Not letting the stay-at-order stand in the way of his creativity, Johnny Suite has been working in the studio, dedicating his time to releasing new music for all of his fans to enjoy.

“I’ve been trying to use my time wisely since a lot of my gigs have been canceled. This is actually a blessing in disguise because now I am forced to work on some new material that I can’t wait to share with all of my fans,” says Johnny Suite, singer and songwriter.

After the overwhelmingly positive feedback from his graduation performance, Suite has decided to work on producing a new concert, entitled “The Suite Experience” in which he will perform live on November 13th, at Hawaiian Brians.

Suite says, “I have never worked on a gig as big as this. It’s been a while since I’ve been on stage with the Penthouse Boyz and I am nervous but mainly excited to put on a good show for all of our fans. Especially since it’s been months without a live in-person concert.”



Tickets for The Suite Experience are now available online.

WEBSITE:www.JohnnySuite.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:Instagram: @Johnny.Suite