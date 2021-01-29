John Cruz Performs 2 Songs to Preview Live Concert

Honolulu (KHON2) – John Cruz fans can catch the award winning singer with his band for a Weekend Concert & Livestream that includes his new song.

There will be about 100 people there in-person – sold out already. The concert will also be broadcast online live and available for streaming on-demand after the show.

Cruz misses playing live shows with his band. “I am playing with my new band Saturday which I love and my brother Tony will be singing some songs with me,” says Cruz. “Playing with my band changes everything for me. Can paint a much bigger picture with every song and allows me to be more creative – free to go in different directions rather than carrying everything from the start to finish of every song. And this is a Great band – really enjoying it.”

John Cruz and His All-Star Band

Grammy® and Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winner John Cruz – guitars, vocals performing with Tony Cruz (harmony vocals), Remo artist Estaire Godinez – percussion, vocals (Prince, George Benson, Brothers Johnson), Marcus Johnson – upright bass, vocals (Willie Nelson, George Benson, Donald Harrison, Willie K.), Michael Casil – drums (Kalani Pe’a, Ekolu), Sal Godinez – keyboards, vocals (Hapa, Willie K., Amy Hanaiali’i) and Steve Sarventi – harmonica, mandolin, ukulele, guitar.

The organization behind this streaming event Kahilu Theatre is a great community arts center. “Good personal history too,” adds Cruz. “Before COVID, I played a great sold out show there. Chuck Gessler and everyone there are great – feels like a show with good friends.”

Just go to the Kahilu Theatre website and you can purchase tickets there. And you can watch the concert live or on-demand for 72-hours after the show.

Livestream & On-Demand Concert – John Cruz and his Band Saturday, January 30th Broadcast live at 4pm HST and available on-demand thereafter (like Netflix).

Tickets & Details: https://kahilutheatre.org/Showinfo/John-Cruz-LIVE-on-Kahilu-TV