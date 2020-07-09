John Cruz Headlines “Concert in the Country”

Grammy and Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning artist John Cruz will be performing this Saturday in the afternoon for two shows. Cruz will be playing some of the oldies and some of his latest music, live from Maui at 3pm and again at 6:30pm. Cruz will be performing with his new, all-star band along with special appearances by Paul Izak and Sam Ites. These are *live* “in the moment,” full-production concerts – not pre-recorded and no rebroadcasts. Taking place at an expansive ranch in Haiku, Maui.

The concerts are streamed live to the event’s website (bit.ly/mauilive) and people can watch on their TV (Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV or Amazon Fire service required) or on a tablet, mobile device or computer – across the islands and world. These is a Pay-Per-View (PPV) professional HD broadcasts. You must purchase a ticket to watch. Ticket prices range from $10 to $50. (see http://bit.ly/mauilive for details).

Broadcast produced by a professional audio engineer (Tom Fortier – one of the best audio engineers in Hawaii) and video team with 6 cameras + a drone.

The purpose of the show is to help support Hawaii artists.

