Manoa Valley Theatre continues its 51st season with its Music & Comedy Series. The first show is January 28th and features erhu virtuoso Tsun Hui Hung and GRAMMY Award winning slack key guitarist Jeff Peterson.

Call 988-6131 or purchase tickets online at manoavalleytheatre.com.

Jeff Peterson performing live at Manoa Valley Theatre

Tuesday, January 28th at 7:30pm

