Jasmin Nicole Honors Favorite Artists With New Single

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Jasmin Nicole is paying tribute to Shania Twain in her new cover of “You’re Still The One.”

While most businesses have been closed during the start of the covid-19 pandemic, local musician, Jasmin Nicole has been staying busy writing and recording new music for her fans to enjoy.

“I have been keeping busy during quarantine. I miss performing and being in the studio, so I decided to use my time wisely and focus on writing, beat making and thinking of new material to work on,” says Singer and Songwriter, Jasmin Nicole.

Many local artists have been paying tribute to country artists by covering a song, and adding a local “twist.” Something Nicole has always anticipated about doing.

Nicole says, “I am a huge country fan, let alone, a huge Shania Twain fan. Something about country music and the people of Hawaii mix so well, so I figured why not cover ‘You’re Still The One’ with a reggae twist to it. “

For the love of country music, Nicole has particularly chosen to cover a song by Shania Twain, someone she has looked up to in the music industry for years.

“I love country music and I love country artists that are powerful women. Shania twain, being one of them. I’ve always looked up to Shania and her musical journey, so I thought I pay tribute to her through music,” says Nicole.

Nicole’s version of “You’re Still the One” is now available to stream on all digital platforms.

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

INstagram: @JasminNicole84