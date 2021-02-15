Jake Shimabukuro Returns to The Blue Note Hawaii Stage With a Two-Night Concert

Honolulu (KHON2) – Ukulele Virtuoso, Jake Shimabukuro brings the tunes to Blue Note Hawaii with two-night concert at Blue Note Hawaii.

Local musician, Jake Shimabukuro has been representing Hawaii with his modern style of Ukulele performing for years, combining elements such as jazz, funk, bluegrass and rock, a skill he feels has been appreciated by many worldwide.

“Even though at times it may be challenging to incorporate other styles of music into my own, I enjoy the journey to mastering it. I get super excited to learn new styles, which makes what I do always feel fresh,” says Jake Shimabukuro, musician.

With multiple albums on his discography and countless award wins, Shimabukuro is driven even more than ever to create music, adding other artists from around the country to his upcoming album.

Shimabukuro says, “I am super excited for my next album to come out. Artists that will be featured on it include, Bette Midler, Willy Nelson, Jack Johnson and more.”

In addition to creating new music, Shimabukuro has been rehearsing for his upcoming Blue Note Hawaii concert, another performance he can’t wait to share with his audience.

“I’ll be playing a lot of my favorite melodies and original material, some of which I worked on during the pandemic. I’m really excited to be back on stage. I always feel that music heals, something that we need during these challenging times,” says Shimabukuro.

Jake will be playing at the Blue Note Hawaii Thursday, February 18 and Friday February, 19.

WEBSITE:

www.BlueNoteHawaii.com

www.JakeShimabukuro.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

Instagram: @BlueNoteHawaii

Instagram: @JakeShimabukuro