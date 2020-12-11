Jake Shimabukuro Details the Next Mele In Hawaii Concert

Honolulu (KHON2) – Ukulele virtuoso and other top Hawaii Artists team up for the last “Mele in Hawaii” virtual concert of 2020.

Haku Collective hosts the “Mele in Hawaii” concert series, which streams once a month in support of local artists who lost the ability to perform in person, due to the state’s stay-at-home order.

“Mele in Hawaii is Hawaii’s longest-running virtual concert series, and I have been keeping up with it since it started earlier this year. It’s amazing how much love and support the Haku Collective team have shown all these musicians who lost their gigs,” says Jake Shimabukuro, Ukulele Artist.

As the year comes to a close, the Haku Collective team has dedicated its last show to support not only local singers and songwriters but to local businesses as well.

Shimabukuro says, “Tomorrow we are showing love to the online marketplace, Pop Up Makeke. We’ll be showcasing some great vendors that our viewers can choose from to help with their Christmas shopping.”

Mele In Hawaii will have a star-studded lineup which includes Jake Shimabukuro, Paula Fuga, Ana Vee, and Lina Girl as its host.

“I’m really excited to collaborate with all these artists, it’s been a while since we’ve seen one another, and now that we are performing virtually together is going to be amazing,” says Shimabukuro.



Mele In Hawaii will be available to live-stream Saturday, December 12 at 4 PM HST.



