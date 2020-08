Everyone has definitely recognized this band, from staying busy with a new album, brand new singles, virtual concerts and now to the Island Music Awards, they’ve been making plenty of waves. Mikey and Kristy talk with Maoli to learn about their nominations, and how they are evolving their sound.

