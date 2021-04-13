Honoka Katayama Returns to Performing With Upcoming Virtual Concert

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Honok Katayama is bringing the tunes to her social media followers with upcoming virtual performance.

Since moving to Hawaii from Japan, Honoka Katayama has been pursuing her music career since she was 8 years old, hoping to inspire others to use their voice to bring positivity.

“My music is expressive, poignant, and authentic. My hope is to live a life that is filled with inspiration, and with music as my voice, I want to inspire others along the way,” says Honoka Katayama, singer and songwriter.

Since the stay-at-home order, local musicians had to figure out creative ways to keep the people of Hawaii entertained. Katayama is partnering up with Propeller USA to bring an at-home virtual concert, Wednesday April 14 via social media.

Katayama says, “In times when it seems as if things keep pulling us apart, music is universal and finds its way to bring people together Personally, music is relaxing and fun, so I hope I can share my music and others watching from home can enjoy it with me.”

In addition to bringing at-home entertainment, Katayama and Propeller USA are raising money for Hugs Hawaii, an organization that supports families who have children that have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.

“I wanted this performance to be bring positivity in any aspect it can. Through great entertainment, and by bringing people together to support local organizations,” says Katayama.

Viewers can watch Honoka Perform Wednesday, April 14 at 7PM HST via her and Propeller USA’s social media accounts.

Propeller USA

Instagram: @PropellerUSA

Website: www.Propeller-usa.com

Honoka Katayama:

Instagram: @honokamusic

YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/HonokaKatayama

Facebook: www.facebook.com/honokamusic

Website: www.honokamusic.com