Hilo Native Kalani Pe’a Celebrates His Hometown With Upcoming Concert

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician and Grammy award winner, Kalani Pe’a is celebrating the town of Hilo with an upcoming performance that can be streamed worldwide.

With some of his most recognizable songs in the island of Hawaii, local musician, Kalani Pe’a is sharing the beauty of Hawaii through mele that can be enjoyed by many around the world.

“I write music about places I love here in Hawaii. The elements around me really allows Hawaiian musicians to jot down lyrics and arrangements, which allows us as artists to continue to tell the story through music,” says Kalani Pe’a, Singer and Songwriter.

Born and raised on the island of Hawaii, Pe’a celebrates his hometown of Hilo through his art, allowing him to share the love of his home with his fans.

Pe’a says, “My song ‘Hilo’ talks about my first love, my hometown. I sing about my upbringing and the elements that surrounded me as I lived there. Listeners will feel my aloha for my hometown through my lyrics.”

Like other musicians, Pe’a has used the Hawaii stay-at-home order to work on his craft, by writing new music and getting ready for an upcoming performance at Hawaii theatre.

“This Saturday, May 1, my fans can tune into my live stream performance which will be broadcasted from Hawaii theatre. It will feature Hula Halau O Kamuela, who will be dancing to my new music as well as some familiar songs,” says Pe’a.

Kalani Pe’a presents “Kau Ka Pe’a” can be love streamed on May 1st at 3PM (HST), via the Hawaii Theatre’s official website.

TICKETS CAN BE PURCHASED AT: www.HawaiiTheatre.com

WEBSITE: www.KalaniPeaMusic.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE: Instagram: @KalaniPeaMusic