We’ve worked with musicians from Kolohe Kai to Amy Hanaiali’i, but we love introducing you to up and coming artists in our state.

Mikey Monis got the chance to talk with Keldin-Lee Calairo-Nakagawa and Keaolewa Davis-Mendija of “High Watah” to learn about them and their music.

