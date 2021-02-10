Henry Kapono’s Artist to Artist Series is Back

Henry Kapono is getting ready to launch another round of collaborations with his Artist to Artist Series.

The series will begin on March 4th and run for 13 weeks at the Blue Note Waikiki. It’ll feature artists like Robi Kahakalau and Jerry Santos as well as a tribute to Israel Kamakawiwo`ole. Proceeds from the shows go to support the Henry Kapono Foundation which showcases talented musicians and support their up and coming or continued careers.

For more information on Henry or the foundation, visit http://henrykapono.com.

And for a full schedule of events, visit http://bluenotehawaii.com