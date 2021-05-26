Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of May 24)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro have your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.

HAWAII’S TOP 10:

10. ONE WAY – REBEL SOULJAHZ

9. GAMES – FIA

8. YOURE STILL THE ONE – JASMIN NICOLE

7. FEEL THE SUNSHINE – KOLOHE KAI, HIRIE

6. WHAT HURTS THE MOST – MAOLI

5. FEELINGS – THE GREEN FT. JBOOG & GYPTIAN

4. LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN (REGGAE REMIX) – SILK SONIC

3. . MY REASON – MAOLI

2. HAPPY PILL – COMMON KINGS

1. GOLDEN – MAOLI