Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of March 8)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Turn up your volume! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro have your 10 local love songs to be a part of your Valentine’s Day playlist, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.

Hawaii’s Top 10

For the week ending, Friday 3/12/21

10. ONE WAY – REBEL SOULJAHZ

9. NOTICE – NORTH KINGDOM

8. AIN’T NO LOVE LIKE – JBOOG

7. FEEL THE SUNSHINE – KOLOHE KAI, FT. HIRIE

6. PERFECT TO ME – JOSH TATOFI

5. GAMES – FIA

4. MY REASON – MAOLI

3. GOLDEN – MAOLI

2. LOVE YOU DOWN – POHAKU

1. DREAM COME TRUE – ANA VEE