Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of Feb. 1)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Let the countdown begin! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro throw it back to your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.

Brought to you by Coors Light.

Hawaii’s Top 10

For the week ending Friday 2/5/21

10. SHOW ME – NESIAN NINE

9. BUTTERFLIES – KOLOHE KAI

8. IRATION – FALLING

7. KIMIE FT. IMUA GARZA – MAKE ME SAY

6. JUST ONE NIGHT – EKOLU

5. MALINO – LOVIN, TOUCHIN, SQUEEZIN

4.JOSH WAWA WHITE – MOVIN ABOUT MY WAYS

3. ANUHEA – SIMPLE LOVE SONG

2. JBOOG – HERE I AM

1. LAGA SAVEA – TAKE ME AWAY