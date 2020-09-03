Hawaii’s Top 10 Showcases This Week’s Top Local Tunes

Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro have your favorite local songs all in one place, every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.

Hawaii’s Top 10

For the week ending Friday 9/2/20



1. Morning Time – Fia

Instagram: @TheArtistFia

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiPUcSxtHkA

2. Your Lovin is Enough – Pana Ft. Likkle Jordee

Instagram: @LikkleJordee @ProdByPana

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feIEXP5Bssw

3. My Reason – Maoli

Instagram: @MaoliMusic

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojLk-C845c4

4. Banana – Conkarah Ft. Shaggy

Instagram: @Conkarah @DiRealShaggy

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sy9l7y7npGs

5. Catching Lightning – Kolohe Kai

Instagram: @KoloheKaiMusic

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8TjRMBjKJg

6. Happy Pill – Common Kings

Instagram: @CommonKings

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sKRz-iKyOs

7. Wifey – Victor Sefo

Instagram: @VictorJSefo_

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNfH7GVVQBI

8. OMW- Jordee ft. Ana Vee

Instagram: @LikkleJordee @LoveAnaVee

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiLybwhn2FU

9. Island Girls – Junior Maile

Instagram: @JuniorMaileMusic

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4oZLvrUzi0

10. Things You Can’t Control – Soja Ft. Trevor Young

Instagram: @Sojagram

Music Video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qvd_MF5Hd9w