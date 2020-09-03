Hawaii’s Top 10 Showcases This Week’s Top Local Tunes

Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro have your favorite local songs all in one place, every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.
Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.
Hawaii’s Top 10
For the week ending Friday 9/2/20
1. Morning Time – Fia
Instagram: @TheArtistFia
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiPUcSxtHkA
2. Your Lovin is Enough – Pana Ft. Likkle Jordee
Instagram: @LikkleJordee @ProdByPana
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feIEXP5Bssw
3. My Reason – Maoli
Instagram: @MaoliMusic
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojLk-C845c4
4. Banana – Conkarah Ft. Shaggy
Instagram: @Conkarah @DiRealShaggy
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sy9l7y7npGs
5. Catching Lightning – Kolohe Kai
Instagram: @KoloheKaiMusic
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8TjRMBjKJg
6. Happy Pill – Common Kings
Instagram: @CommonKings
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sKRz-iKyOs
7. Wifey – Victor Sefo
Instagram: @VictorJSefo_
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNfH7GVVQBI
8. OMW- Jordee ft. Ana Vee
Instagram: @LikkleJordee @LoveAnaVee
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiLybwhn2FU
9. Island Girls – Junior Maile
Instagram: @JuniorMaileMusic
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4oZLvrUzi0
10. Things You Can’t Control – Soja Ft. Trevor Young
Instagram: @Sojagram
Music Video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qvd_MF5Hd9w