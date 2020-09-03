Hawaii’s Top 10 Showcases This Week’s Top Local Tunes

MUSIC
Posted: / Updated:

Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis and Kristy Tamashiro have your favorite local songs all in one place, every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808.

Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits. 

Hawaii’s Top 10
For the week ending  Friday 9/2/20


1. Morning Time – Fia

Instagram: @TheArtistFia

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiPUcSxtHkA

2. Your Lovin is Enough – Pana Ft. Likkle Jordee

Instagram:  @LikkleJordee  @ProdByPana

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feIEXP5Bssw

3. My Reason – Maoli

Instagram: @MaoliMusic

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojLk-C845c4

4. Banana – Conkarah Ft. Shaggy

Instagram: @Conkarah  @DiRealShaggy

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sy9l7y7npGs

5.  Catching Lightning – Kolohe Kai

Instagram: @KoloheKaiMusic

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8TjRMBjKJg

6. Happy Pill – Common Kings

Instagram: @CommonKings
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sKRz-iKyOs

7. Wifey – Victor Sefo

Instagram: @VictorJSefo_
Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNfH7GVVQBI

8. OMW- Jordee ft. Ana Vee

Instagram: @LikkleJordee  @LoveAnaVee

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiLybwhn2FU

9. Island Girls – Junior Maile

Instagram: @JuniorMaileMusic

Music Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4oZLvrUzi0

10. Things You Can’t Control – Soja Ft. Trevor Young
Instagram: @Sojagram 

Music Video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qvd_MF5Hd9w

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories